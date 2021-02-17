RISING SUN — Elmer Ellsworth Brown of Rising Sun, MD passed away February 13, 2021 at the age of 92. Born in Philadelphia, PA on June 15, 1928 was the son of late T. Harold and Anna C Brown. He was past President and 20 year member of the Oxford Lions Club. A Charter Member and past President of Oxford Athletic Association, President and CEO of both Seamless Modena Foundry and Philadelphia Steel Abrasive Companies in Modena, PA. He was a member of Mason/Dixon Post 194 in Rising Sun and Janes UM Church. He was a member of USN Reserves during the Korean War. He bred and raised Standardbred horses. He attended West Nottingham Academy and graduated from Miami High, attended 2 years at the University of Miami. He enjoyed sports, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Erma of 42 years and son Thomas Brown and wife Judy of Rising Sun, Maryland 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Marilyn (Lynn) Scarbath of Rising Sun, MD. Also his two daughters Lisa Haines and Kathy Fiorina and grandson Kevin Haines. His body has unselfishly been donated to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to Janes United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 242, Rising Sun, MD 21911
