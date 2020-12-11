CONOWINGO — Ellen Louise Coale, age 74, of Conowingo, MD passed away on December 6, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1946 in Havre de Grace, MD to the late James Walter Smith and Hester Louise Hughes (Eastridge).
Ellen was a hardworking woman that devoted most of her professional career to ACME markets, which is where she worked for numerous years until 2011. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, with a great sense of humor. Ellen enjoyed gardening flowers, bird watching and bowling in a women’s league. Her favorite shows included Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Little House of the Prairie. Ellen was a fan of Elvis and enjoyed old country music. Her favorite vacation spots included Ocean City, MD and Outer Banks.
Ellen is survived by her beloved partner of 37 years, Howard Martin; daughter, Kimberly Holbrook and her husband Steve; son, John Coale and his wife Debbie; son, Matthew Coale and his wife Jennifer; son Jesse Martin and his wife Ashira; sister, Betty Garcia; sister, Wendy Davis; brother, James Smith; brother, Timothy Hughes; 10 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. In addition to her parents, Ellen is preceded in death by her brother, Howard Smith; sister, Dola Blakeley; and sister, Wanda Cooling.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made payable to “St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
