OXFORD — Elizabeth Derr passed away on March 18, 2021. A Celebration of Life (Memorial Service) for Elizabeth will be held at 2:00 PM, July 31st, 2021 at the Deer Creek Friends Meeting House, 1212 Main Street, Darlington, MD. For more information about Elizabeth Derr’s Life go to https://everloved.com/life-of/elizabethderr/obituary/. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Canine Partners for Life, 334 Faggs Manor Road, Cochranville, PA 19330.
