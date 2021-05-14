ELKTON — Elizabeth Mary Henderson, 82 of Elkton, MD, passed away at home Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on January 18, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Clara (Fadiss) Achuff.
Elizabeth was a member of Newark Baptist Church, Elkton, MD. She enjoyed sewing, oil painting, traveling and writing poetry. For many years she ran her own sewing business from her home.
She is survived by her children: Chuck Henderson (Barbara) of Elkton, MD, Wally Henderson (Vera) of Ladson, SC, Beth McCardell (Curt), Wes Henderson (Dana) and Joe Henderson (Bonnie) all of Elkton, MD; 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 am at Newark Baptist Church, 6011 Telegraph Road, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow services in Sharps Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.
