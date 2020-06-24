HAVRE DE GRACE, MD — Elizabeth “Beth” (Breder) Jacobs, age 64, died on Thursday, May 7th 2020 in Elkton, MD. She lost her battle, after fighting with strength and dignity, to pancreatic cancer enduring an 11th month struggle.
Beth was born in Egg Harbor City, NJ to Arthur “Duck” and Helen Louise Breder. She attended Egg Harbor City Public schools and graduated from Oakcrest High School. Beth went on to graduate from Rider College and Rowan University. After working in public relations in the casino industry, she achieved her dream of being a public school teacher. She taught for a total of 30 years in Galloway Twp NJ Public Schools and Cecil County, MD.
Beth married Thomas “Jake” Jacobs in 1999 and moved to Havre de Grace, MD. They happily adopted stray after stray cats, all of who gave them great joy. Beth enjoyed antiquing and gardening. She attempted cooking but did not get farther than a good egg salad. She was the “social coordinator” of her family, giving everyone many hours of fun and meaningful times together. Beth was predeceased by her father, Arthur “Duck” Breder, her mother Helen Gehringer, and sister Lisa Wiegand. She is survived by her husband Jake, sister Mary Harke, brother Drew Breder (Robin), and brother-in-law Doug Wiegand. She loved and adored her nieces Ashton (Ryan), Taylor (Mike), and Makenzie, and her nephew, Zak (Kylie). Her great nieces Finley, Sawyer, and Morgan gave her some of her biggest smiles at the end of her life.
Services will be held private at her request. Anyone choosing to do so may make a contribution to the SPCA or charity of your choice.
