ELKTON, MD —Elizabeth Darlene Gentry, 73, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at home.
Born in Elkton, MD, on April 6th, 1946, she was the daughter of the late George H. Reed and Cassie E. Reed.
She formally worked at Blue Chip, Astro Power and G.E. Electric. She also worked at Elkton H/S in the kitchen where she was forced to take early retirement due to health.
Survived by her husband of 43 years: Larry Steven Gentry; Daughter: Darlene Nybo (Marc); Sons: William Whiteman (Kelly) and George Whiteman (Eva); six grandchildren: Dusty, Michael, William, Cassie, Katie, Christina; three great-grandchildren: Shane, Jacob, Faith; Sisters: Carol Buchanan, Elsie Reed, and Cindi Mister; Brothers: John Reed and Fred Reed.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Georgette Payne; and daughter, Charlene Lynn Whiteman.
Services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Elkton Church of the Nazarene, 377 Nottingham Rd, Elkton, MD 21921
Donations to American Cancer Society or Elkton Church of Nazarene C/O Rev. James Moyers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.