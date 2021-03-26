OXFORD — (Trueblood) Elizabeth passed away at the age of 79 on March 18th, 2021. Elizabeth worked as a librarian at Elkton Library. She and her husband Dan managed a pick-your-own fruit business at Spring Valley Farm in Conowingo. She is survived by her husband Dan Derr, three children, Sam, Brooke and Nathan, six grandchildren and, one brother Samual J. Trueblood. For more information about her life, go to Elizabeth Trueblood Derr Obituary on everloved.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Derr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.