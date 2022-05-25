HOMERY, NY — Elizabeth (Betty) Dermott, 98, went home to be her husband, Robert Dermott, her parents Wayne and Joan (Park) Sharpe, brothers Hubert, Kenneth and Donald Sharpe, step great grandsons, Luke and Andrew and many friends.
Betty worked at the Scintilla Factory, Smith Corona, and Homer Central School. She was known as generous, compassionate, and hardworking individual who loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survived by her sisters: Ellen MacKnight and Mary Grosser. Her sons: Wayne (Cindy) Curtis, David (Cindy) Curtis, her grandchildren: Shawna (Patrick) Bloodgood, Justina (Johnny) Morales and Kori (Torrie) Mulvihill, great grandchildren: Mackenzie Buhr, Skyler and Peyton Bloodgood, Cassidy and Braeden Mulvihill and Arianna Morales, stepsons: Robert (Karen) Dermott, David (Wendy) McDermott, and step great grandchildren: Hanah, Kyle, and Peter McDermott.
A celebration of life will be held later. Donations can be made in her name to Hospice and Palliative Services of CNY; 172 East King Road, Ithaca, New York 14850.
