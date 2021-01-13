ELKTON — Elizabeth Clara “Betty” Grimminger, 101 of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021.
Born in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 14, 1919, she was the daughter of the late William and Caroline Mae (Robb) Poucel. She was the wife of the late Alfred Gotlieb Grimminger who passed May 15, 1996.
Betty enjoyed cooking and entertaining, especially with her family. She loved the outdoors, walking and traveling. She enjoyed her many pets: dogs, cats and one chicken that liked to sit on her head. She had many friends of all ages, but of course none older. Betty had a zest for life that was full of laughter.
Survivors include her children: Ann E. Higgins (James) of Port Deposit, MD, Lori Patterson (Timothy) of Elkton, MD, and Alfred O. Grimminger (Janet) of Summit, DE; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Services are private.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
