NEWARK, DE — Elizabeth C. Storm, 84, of Newark, DE, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born in Hanover, PA, on October 13, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Ralph G. and Mary Markle Storm.

Ms. Storm was a Registered Nurse and retired from the Cecil County Health Department. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, and enjoyed traveling, gardening, sewing, and reading.

Survivors include her daughters, Margaret Collins (Patrick), Media, PA, Suzanne Watson, Phoenixville, PA, and Caroline Richards (Jeffrey), Newark, DE; siblings, Donna Bunty, Jane Leuty, Evelyn Quigley and Guy Storm (Nancy); 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 brother and 3 sisters.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Pregnancy Center, P.O. Box 1948, Elkton, MD 21922.

Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Immaculate Conception Church
454 Bow Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Feb 1
Memorial Mass
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM
Immaculate Conception Church
454 Bow Street
Elkton, MD 21921
