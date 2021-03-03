PARKESBURG, Pa. — Elizabeth "Libby" Bair, 92, of Parkesburg, Pa., and Elk Neck, Md. passed away on February 17, 2021. She was the wife of the late Captain Lewis E. Bair. Born in East Brandywine, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William B. and Bessie Ellingsworth Warren.
She taught for 49 years in the Coatesville Area School District. She had served as secretary of the Octorara Area School Board and president of the Chester County Intermediate Unit Board.
She is survived by a daughter Luanne Bair-Bouchelle (Dennis), sister-in-law, Doris Warren, brother-in-law, Thomas Lee Jr. and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences and the complete obituary can be found at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1121 Octorara Trail, Parkesburg, PA, with visitation from noon until service time. To protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.