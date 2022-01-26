CHARLESTOWN — Elizabeth Anne Kille Shamrock Tice,(Betty Anne), 88, passed on January 17, 2022. Elizabeth was born April 6, 1933 in Salem, NJ, to Milton and Naomi Kille and raised in Penns Grove, NJ. Her affiliation with the Methodist Church began early, as her mother was the organist and youth choir director of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Penns Grove, NJ. A 1950 graduate of Penns Grove Regional H.S., she received her R.N. degree from Delaware Hospital School of Nursing. She and William H. Shamrock married in 1954, and moved to New Castle, DE, where they raised a family of five children, before he passed in 1983. She married Edward Everett Tice, Jr. in 1985. They retired to the Jersey Shore in 1996, first to Ocean View, NJ followed by Marmora, NJ. For the past seven years, they resided in Charlestown, MD. She is survived by her husband, Edward; daughter Kathryn Davis(Lee) of Elkton, MD, son William Shamrock(Judy) of Brevard, NC, son Robert Shamrock(Jenn) of Elkton, MD, daughter Amy Rose(Lee) of Elkton, MD, daughter Jennifer Shamrock-Winkelmayer(Mark) of Port Monmouth, NJ, step-daughter Terrie Tice Bailey of Port Townsend, WA, step-son Jeffrey Tice(Valerie) of Fair Oaks, CA, step-son Brian Tice(Tricia) of Eagleville, PA; and brother Edward Kille(Susan) of Pilesgrove, NJ. She has seven grandchildren, Diana, Frankie, Jessica, Rebecca, Scott, Stephanie and Wesley; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Frederick Milton Kille(1982), Naomi Ethel Cheney Kille(2005), brother Robert Kille(1999) and step-daughter Holly Tice Routh(2009) .
In retirement, she eagerly embraced new experiences and adventures. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed walking the Ocean City boardwalk, going to the beach, estate sale shopping, antiquing, day trips to Cape May, travels across the Mid-Atlantic states, and nurtured a beautifully landscaped yard of flowers, fruits, and vegetables each season. She was a congregant at Wesley United Methodist Church in Woodbine, NJ, where she was a member of the choir and Bible Study, and helped to organize charity and donation drives. Everyone looked forward to her great conversations and culinary contributions to special events. Elizabeth will be remembered for her compassion, empathy, generosity, and kindness. With her sense of humor, sharp wit, and astute mind, she was a wonderful storyteller and supportive listener who was known for her stories, songs, and reminisces. Outgoing and social, she loved to cook, often hosting family and friends, and was known to deliver thoughtful gifts and her famous Southern poundcake to friends' doorsteps. Her warm heart was apparent in her outreach through cards, calls, and visits to friends and relatives. In Charlestown, she was an integral contributor to St. John's United Methodist Church where she brought her knowledge and experience to Bible Study meetings. She utilized her creativity to craft sanctuary floral arrangements, attended Sunday services, formed many friendships among congregants, and gathered often for lunch and conversation with those friends who were very dear to her. A lifelong learner, her intellectual curiosity and academic inquisitiveness informed her interests across disciplines, from politics and religion to history and literature. A critical thinker, she was a voracious reader who loved to engage others in discussion and dialogue. She was invested in her continued intellectual, emotional, and spiritual growth throughout her lifetime. She will be well remembered by everyone who shared in her life's journey, and our lives are enriched by having known her. Elizabeth's celebration of life is February 5, 2022 at St. John's United Methodist Church in Charlestown, MD at 11:00AM. Coffee/pastries begin at 10:30AM. Elizabeth loved good food and fellowship, please join us for lunch immediately after the service. To celebrate her spirit of compassion and generosity, please consider a donation in her honor to St. John's United Methodist Church, or lonestartransportdogs@gmail.com through Paypal.
