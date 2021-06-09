ELKTON, MD — Elizabeth Ann Collins, age 75, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Born in Washington, D.C. on September 5, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Ruth Parks Wagaman.
Mrs. Collins was a retired math teacher, having taught at Elkton High School and Bohemia Manor High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and gardening.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 38 years, Dr. Gary R. Collins; children, Michael McNeal (Stacey), Susan McNeal, Scott Collins (Megan), all of Elkton, MD, and Kurt Collins, Lynchburg, VA; six grandchildren; siblings, Carol Purnell (Calvin), Oakland, MI, Linda Denver (Bill), Elkton, MD, Mary Low (Gordon), Germantown, MD, Barbara Peirson (Dave), Fort Myers, FL, Bob Wagaman (Alexandra), Winnsboro, SC, and Janet Zwick (Morris), Germantown, MD.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Newark, 308 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE, with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Private interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Newark, or to American Cancer Society, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
