RISING SUN, MD — Elizabeth Ann Burton, “Betty”, age 85 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on January 15, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1934 in Havre de Grace, MD to the late Amos Hollis Harlan and Helen A. (Singleton) Harlan.
Betty was a member of the American Legion Post 194 Ladies Auxiliary in Rising Sun, MD. She enjoyed going fishing, crocheting, challenging herself with word searches, and gardening flowers. Betty found excitement in taking joy rides and exploring new areas. She liked playing cards and she was frequently found playing poker with her family. Betty found her greatest joy in watching her favorite baseball team, the Baltimore Orioles.
Betty is survived by her children: Louis Burton (Shannon), Kathryn Burton (Jimmy), Helen Sentman and her husband, Stanley, and Michael Burton and his wife, Linda, and Daniel Burton; thirteen grandchildren; thirty-one great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren with two more on the way; two sisters: Oscina Alley and Catherine Harlan; brother, William Harlan and his wife, Margaret; and numerous extended family members.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Crain Burton; son, Amos Burton; and four brothers: Lawrence, Amos, Charles, and David Harlan.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:30 pm at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may begin visiting at 1:00pm. A graveside service will follow at the service at Hopewell Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
