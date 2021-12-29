ELKTON — Elizabeth "Betsy" Ann Allen, 63 of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at home surrounded by her beloved family.
Born in Portsmouth, NH, on February 24, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Julia (Croteau) Martin.
Elizabeth worked at The DE Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna, DE. Elizabeth enjoyed many things, including quilting, attending bluegrass music festivals with her husband, spending time with her grandchildren and baking cookies and all sorts of treats.
Survivors include her loving husband: Christopher Allen; two sons: Robert Thompson (Amber) of Denton, TX and William Thompson (Lindsay) of Trussville, AL; two stepdaughters: Kimberly Horn (Chuck) of Elkton, MD and Christina Molnar (Erich) of Oxford, PA; two sisters: Paula Keith of Rochester, NH, Pamela Murray (John) of Selma, NC; her stepbrother: Walter Palmer; and her grandchildren: Hannah, Alexis, Kellen, Elliott, Grady, Victor, Emberly, Taylor and Austin.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm.
