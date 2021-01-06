CONOWINGO — Elinor Graybeal Bruce, 89, went to eternal rest with her Lord on December 30, 2020. Elinor was the loving wife and life partner of John Peery Bruce. Together they raised their four children on the family farms in Conowingo, Maryland.
Elinor was born on April 11, 1931 to James Holman and Zula Johnson Graybeal of Conowingo MD. Elinor taught piano from her home in Conowingo for over 50 years. She took great pleasure in her work as organist at Little Britain Presbyterian Church, and was very active in the church’s music programs.
She will always be remembered for her bright smile, keen intelligence, wonderful musical talents and pragmatic approach to life. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John Bruce of Conowingo, her daughter Carol (John) Walter of New Castle DE, her three sons Robert (Kathryn McGuigan) Bruce of Conowingo MD, John David Bruce of Leesburg VA, Jim (Monica Monti) Bruce of Darlington MD, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The funeral and viewing will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her memory to Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. reynoldsandshivery.com
