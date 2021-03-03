NORTH EAST — Eleanore Marie Benjamin, 80, of North East, Md., passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at home.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on August 17, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Elizabeth (Wilson) Kistenmacher. Eleanore married Herbert Kenneth Benjamin on June 10, 1961.
Along with her husband, she owned and operated Herb's Tackle Shop in North East, Md. Eleanore was an avid fisherman, who also enjoyed boating, gardening, quilting, baking and sewing.
She is survived by her husband: Herbert Kenneth Benjamin; daughter: Kena L. Koch (Kevin); son: Michael A. Benjamin (Sue); grandson: Michael A. Benjamin, Jr.; granddaughter: Rose Benjamin; grandson: Kenneth R. Koch; and grandson: Kameron R. Koch, all of North East, Md. She is also survived by her sister: Elizabeth Diebold, of Elkton, Md.
A memorial service is planned for the summer.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
