PERRYVILLE — Eleanor Marian Dukes, of Perryville, MD, caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, earned her wings on December 31, 2021 at the age of 89.
Eleanor, daughter of Gertrude Wiesenthal Kennedy and Alfred A. Kennedy, was born in Havre de Grace, MD, December 19, 1932. She and her husband, Fred, made their home in Perryville, MD, and she was a resident of Citizens Care & Rehabilitation Center of Havre de Grace, MD, for the past 2 1/2 years.
Eleanor worked in the laundry at the Perry Point V.A. Hospital for many years and retired in 1980. She was a proud wife of her husband as he was a Mason. She was a member of the "Red Hatters Club" and the Ladies Auxiliary to the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD, where she could be seen having fun with her family and friends. Eleanor was well-known for her love of music and dancing.
Eleanor is survived by her sons, Nelson (Sheila) and Larry (Dawn); daughter-in-law, Beth; grandchildren, Chris, Paul, Aaron, Kelly, and Carly; great-grandchildren, Megan, Baylee, Landyn, Oakley, and Brayden; great-great grandson, Gaige; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Barbara.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, "Big Fred"; son, Freddy; grandsons, Phillip Marc, Mark Anthony, and Matthew William; siblings, Charles, Leroy (Butch), Anna, and Margaret; and nephew, Alfred.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
