NORTH EAST — Eleanor Margaret “Maggie” Tyson, of North East, MD, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Clarksburg, WV on January 21, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Bertha May (Williams) Thompson, Sr.
She was honored to spend 25 years as a PCO for the Maryland State Police, Barrack F, in North East, MD. Yet her most loved career was as a mother, grandmother, and amazing homemaker. A woman of integrity, dignity, and grace. She loved to bake and that love she put in was evident in every bite. Always smiling, she loved to entertain, and rarely looked down except to adore her newest pair of shoes. She had an eye for fashion, and carried herself with much class, and just enough sass. A passion for the relaxing sound of the ocean meeting the shoreline found her vacationing at the beach often. Also, a woman of faith, who believed in God, and practiced religion daily.
Maggie is survived by her children: Dana L. Sagun and husband Arnold of North East, MD, James M. Wade and wife Kim of Bivalve, MD, Julie D. Wade of North East, MD; daughter in law: Sharon Wade; grandchildren: Scott Sagun, Tara Miller, Eric Wade, Jessica Townsend, Joseph Wade, and Jeffrey Townsend; great grandchildren: Sierra Miller, Ava Barry, Autumn Wade and Adelynn Steele.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Wesley Allen “Pete” Tyson; father of her children and first husband: James F. Wade; and son: Robert F. Wade.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery.
