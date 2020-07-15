ELKTON, MD — Eleanor Carole Harden, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Elkton on February 4, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Sudler and Mary George Dill.

Mrs. Harden retired from General Electric as a packager. She was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of VFW Post #6027, North East, MD. Miss Ellie loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandson, karaoke, and watching television.

Survivors include her daughter, Carole Allen and husband, Doug, Elkton, MD; grandson, Doug Allen, II and companion, Lisa Lonabaugh; great-grandson, Jack Allen; and brother, Sudler “Sonny” Dill, Lewes, DE.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harden was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Harden; and all of her siblings.

Visitation will be held from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VFW Post #6027, P.O. Box 89, North East, MD 21901.

