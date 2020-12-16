PERRYVILLE — Elaine Gay Patterson, 81 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Born August 19, 1939 in Port Deposit, MD, she was the daughter of the late Francis Hitchens and Blanche Elmira Boyd Eberhardt.
Elaine was a member of the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Perryville, MD. She drove school bus No. 53 for 44 years for the Cecil County Board of Education/J.J. Marshall Bus Service of Port Deposit, MD.
Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Melvin Duffy Patterson of Perryville, MD; sons, Michael Patterson and wife, Cheryl, and Scott Patterson; daughter, Joyce Goodman; 2 grandchildren, Kristy Dawn Patterson D’Anna and Emma Jo Patterson; brothers, Charles Eberhardt, James Eberhardt, and Mark Eberhardt; and loving pet, Rudy.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Mtr. Susan Oldfather of the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mark’s Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
