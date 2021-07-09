ELKTON, MD — Edwin Michael Machurek, age 69, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Born in New York City, NY on July 23, 1952, he was the son of the late Edward, Sr., and Ethel Roebling Machurek.
Mr. Machurek served in the Army National Guard and was a retired truck driver for Roller Service Corporation. He was a past Chaplain for the American Legion Cecil Post #15 and a proud member of Faith Southern Baptist. Mr. Machurek enjoyed making artwork for many local businesses, playing the guitar, camping, and watching the Philadelphia Eagles.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 20 years, Patricia Ann Scott; children, Amanda Jean Anderson (Kelly), Port Deposit, MD, Amy Connelly (Ed), Harrington, DE, Samantha Pearce (Chris), Chapel Hill, NC, and Jackie McCraw (Lisa), Elkton, MD; 17 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Beth Geller (Ed), New Castle, DE, and Dawn Marie Stewart (Don), Venice, FL; and special niece who aided in his care, Maria Verucci.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Machurek was preceded in death by his siblings, Edward J. Machurek Jr., and Rosemary Williams.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, July 12, 2021, at Faith Southern Baptist Church, 2494 Singerly Road, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be private in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, or to Faith Southern Baptist Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
