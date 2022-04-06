"Ed" Bristow of North East MD, born in Elkton MD on May 27th 1953, departed from this life on April 2, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at Christiana Hospital, DE.
A man of incredible generosity with a kind-hearted soul, Ed will be missed dearly by his family and friends. We remember his excellent character and extraordinary sense of humor, his dedication to hunting down eccentric trinkets, and bringing smiles to our faces. We remember him in the presence of blue mountains, eagles, baseball cards, and in the stories of his many companions.
Ed retired from Bank of America in July of 2019 and enjoyed his days of retirement in the company of his many friends at the local VFW, Moose Lodge, and American Legion. His shining character will be missed amongst his dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John N. Bristow and Agatha "Peg" Bristow (Frock), his wife Mary Evelyn Bristow (Charshee), his four brothers, Larry R. Kendall, George C. Kendall, John N. Bristow III, David W. Bristow, and great nephew Andrew Boyle.
Ed leaves to cherish his memory; one daughter, Priscilla M. Horne (Bristow) wife of Kenneth D. Horne Jr., one son, Edwin N. Bristow and his fiancé Amanda Cantara and her son Brad, two grandchildren, Emily P. Horne and Carter J. Horne, one sister, Gina A. Karschner (Bristow) wife of Timothy Karschner, and one aunt, Grace Miller, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life in Edwin's honor will be held at The North East VFW Post 6027, on Thursday April 7th at 6:00 PM, with interment to follow on Friday April 8th at 10:00 AM at Gilpin Manor Park in Elkton, MD.
