ELKTON — Edward T. Myers, Jr., 72 of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Newark, DE.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, on July 29, 1947, he was the son of the late Edward Thomas, Sr. and the late Frances (Anderson) Myers.
Edward honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. After the war he was a Maintenance Technician, employed by Aberdeen Proving Ground. He enjoyed football and baseball and collecting sports memorabilia.
He is survived by two daughters: Kelly A. and Lisa K Myers; grandchildren: Jordan, Elizabeth, Anthony, Vincent and Gavin.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife: Coradine D. Myers.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning one-hour prior.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.