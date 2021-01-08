GEORGETOWN — Edward Oliver Johnson of Georgetown, MD passed away Sat. Jan. 2, 2021 at his home. He was 63.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021 from 4-6 pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. Services will be held Wed. Jan 13, 2021 at 11am. Burial will be held in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences and a complete obituary can be viewed at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
