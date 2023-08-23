PORT DEPOSIT — Edward Marion Wilson, 88 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 18, 2023 at home with his family at his side. Born December 29, 1934 in Port Deposit, MD, he was the son of the late Cornelius W., Sr. and Ann Marion Meck Wilson.
Mr. Wilson was a member of the Maryland National Guard and was formerly employed as a machinist by W.L. Gore. Edward (Ike) enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and a great love for woodworking and carving beautiful decoys. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Edward is survived by his daughters, Debra Caldwell (Michael) and Donna Wilson (Rip); five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and sister, Anne E. Calendar.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois Marie Wilson; brothers, Cornelius W. Wilson, Jr. and Robert W. Wilson; and sister, Jean M. Adams.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
There will be a funeral reception in the church hall following interment.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
