ELKTON, MD — Edward Mitchell McKeown, Jr., age 72, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021.
Eddie was the son of the late Mitchell and Mae McKeown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Renshaw McKeown; sister-in-law, Barbara McKeown; and nephew, Ben McKeown.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; brother, Wally (Kim); step-sons, David Purnell (Amy) and Michael Purnell (Amanda); nephews, Bill McKeown (Sandy) and Tobe McKeown (Christina); and grandchildren, Kelly and Ryan Purnell. He is also survived by his favorite lady, Aunt Ruth Deibert; and several much-loved cousins.
Eddie was so proud to be a funeral director for almost 50 years, starting his career at Pippin Funeral Home, Elkton, which became Gee Funeral Home and later R.T. Foard Funeral Home. He then joined Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home in Newark, DE. Very involved in the community, Eddie served as a Town Commissioner for four years. He was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church, Singerly Fire Company, Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851, International Order of the Odd Fellows, Elks, and Lions Club. He served on the Elkton Cemetery Board of Directors for decades. Eddie loved music. He enjoyed singing in the church choir, as well as singing in groups, as a soloist, and at funerals for the families he served.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 12 Noon. Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Elkton Cemetery, c/o 100 Lincoln Avenue, Elkton, MD 21921.
