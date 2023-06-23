NORTH EAST — Edward M. Gallagher Sr. passed away on June 20th 2023. He is survived by his wife Patricia of 43 years, his son Edward Gallagher Jr., his stepsons Barry Nelson and Michael Gallagher and his brother Howard Gallagher III.
He was predeceased by his parents Howard Gallagher Jr. and Margaret Gallagher and his grandparents Howard J. Gallagher, Ann Gallagher, Edward S. Fry and Ethel Fry.
Edward attended Chester public school through 9th grade and thereafter attended Archmere Academy graduating in 1964. He was a 1968 graduate of Franklin and Marshall College and a 1971 graduate of American University Law School. He also received a Master of Laws in Taxation from Temple University Law School.
Ed practiced law in Pennsylvania and Maryland for over 40 years.
During high school and college, he was a member of the football team. During his lifetime, he owned several boats which he kept on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. He enjoyed sharing his boats with his friends. He enjoyed short boat rides and extended cruises through the Chesapeake Bay, Intracoastal Waterway and up the Hudson River in NY.
He was a member of the Delaware County and Pennsylvania and Maryland Bar associations.
A funeral mass will be held in his honor on Tuesday June 27th at 11am at Nativity B.V.M. Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media, PA with visitation at 10am.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.