CONOWINGO — Edward Lee Newell, Jr., 80 years, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 in the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center of Bel Air, MD. Born January 1, 1941 in Baltimore City, MD, he was the son of the late Edward L., Sr. and Lenora Riedel Newell.
Mr. Newell was formerly employed as a Civil Engineer by the Department of the Army, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Edgwood, MD. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Havre de Grace, MD, and the New Life Christian Community of Bel Air, MD. Mr. Newell enjoyed bird carving, woodworking, and was an outdoorsman.
Mr. Newell is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Newell of Conowingo, MD; son, Jeffrey Lee Newell; daughters, Ann Margaret Jones, Jennifer L. May, Jill L. Grada, and Kelly E. Crowe; ten grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Amedisys Hospice Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
All services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
