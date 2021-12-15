NORTH EAST — Edward Kenneth Hirsch, Sr., 94 years, of North East, MD, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center of Rising Sun, MD. Born January 9, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph P. and Mae B. Houser Hirsch.
Mr. Hirsch was formerly employed as a mail carrier by the U.S. Postal Service of Churchville, MD, and was a former German prisoner guard in Baltimore, MD.
Mr. Hirsch is survived by his sons, Edward K. Hirsch, Jr. and Joseph W. Hirsch; daughter, Susan M. Hirsch Marshall; eight grandchildren; one step-grandson; seven great grandchildren; one step-great granddaughter; brothers, Raymond F. Hirsch and Vincent Hirsch; sisters, Elizabeth Hirsch Conaty and Marion Hirsch.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hirsch was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy Mae Emmel Hirsch; brothers, Joseph W. Hirsch, Gerald H. Hirsch, and Robert F. Hirsch.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, December 16, 2021, 6 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, 4 PM until 6 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
