PORT DEPOSIT — Edward Joseph Stevens, 90 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 in the Caraway Manor II Assisted Living Facility of Elkton, MD. Born January 9, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Edward Lawrence and Florence Viola Parrett Stevens.
Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during the Korean Conflict. He was formerly employed as a steel worker by the Bethlehem Steel Corporation of Baltimore, MD. Edward loved horse racing and was a member of the Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission, the Perryville Lions Club, and the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD.
Edward is survived by his daughter, Dawn Marlene Stevens; grandchildren, Edward DiPaola and Joanna DiPaola (Eric Frank); great grandchildren, Mason and Peyton DiPaola; and brother, Alfred Ward Stevens.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elberta Todd Stevens; brother, John Reuben Stevens; sisters, Winona Stevens Sweet and Bernadette Chidsey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Amedisys Hospice Foundation or the Caraway Manor II Assisted Living Facility in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
