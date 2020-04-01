Edward Ellis Barr

PERRYVILLE — Edward Ellis Barr, 67 yrs, of Perryville, MD, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence. Born June 14, 1952 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late David Roland, Sr. and Emma M. DeMarco Barr.

Eddie was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during the Vietnam War. He was formerly employed by the V.A. Healthcare System of Perry Point, MD. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon N. Barr; granddaughter, Julia P. Barr; two nephews; and life partner, Frank Charles White.

In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Richard “Smokey” and Dorothy C. DiGiovanni; and brother, David R. Barr, Jr.

A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11 AM, at the Mt. Erin Cemetery of Havre de Grace, MD. Father John Abrahams of Good Shepherd Parish of Perryville, MD, will officiate.

