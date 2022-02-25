ELKTON — Edward Earl Lofthouse, Sr., 89 of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at home.
Born in Perryville, MD, on April 15, 1932, he was the son of the late Joseph Henry and Etta (Matthews) Lofthouse.
Earl served his country proudly in the U.S. Marines in the Korean War where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. After discharge he became the owner and operator of Earl's Service, Elkton, MD for 50 years.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 15 and the VFW Post 8175, Elkton, MD. Enjoyed crabbing, hunting and reading about wartime history.
He is survived by his wife: Paula B. Lofthouse; his children: Ross Lofthouse (Amanda), Joseph Lofthouse (Lindsay), Etta Lofthouse Burton (Jason), Edward Earl Lofthouse, Jr. (Karen), Lynn Connell (Bill); grandchildren: Tony Rizzo, III, Edward Lofthouse, Chelsea Williams, Reese and Rosalyn Burton; and one great grandson.
In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his stepson: Samuel Paul Pennington
Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A. 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
