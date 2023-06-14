ELKTON — Edward Arthur "Art" Gravatt, Jr., age 59, of Elkton, MD, formerly of Landenberg, PA, passed away on May 24th, 2023.
Art was born on April 3, 1964 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Devoted to academic pursuits, even beyond earning his bachelor's degree, Art was affectionately nicknamed "Google" for his capacity to share all of the well-rounded knowledge that he had absorbed throughout his adult life.
In his early adulthood, Art worked many enjoyable years at Boscov's on Concord Pike in Wilmington, DE where he made good friends and built lasting memories. It was at Boscov's where Art met his best friend, Anthony, and the Alfieri family who would become an integral part of his life for more than 30 years.
In the decades spent with the Alfieri family, Art worked alongside Bobby, Charlotte and their children at the family restaurant in Wildwood, NJ, Al's Seafood. Additionally, Art was a jack of all trades and a master of many. Art and Anthony spent many years together collaborating creatively to design and build what others thought to be impossible. Art was rightfully proud of his many accomplishments and he enjoyed sharing his achievements with those he cared about. Art also enjoyed gardening, baking, wine-making, fishing, and reading. He was also an avid skier.
Art is survived by his father, Edward Gravatt Sr. and his wife, Lela; his brother, Michael Gravatt and his wife, Karen; his sister, Dana Baynum and her husband, R. Joe Taylor. Also left to cherish Art's memory are Charlotte Alfieri, Anthony Alfieri and his wife, Elizabeth, and their children, with whom Art lived for many years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Art on Thursday, June 15th, 2023 beginning at 10AM at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother, 8910 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale, PA 19311.
