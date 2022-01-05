RISING SUN — Edward "Ed" C. Adams, Sr., age 64, from Rising Sun, MD passed away suddenly on December 19, 2021 in Christiana Hospital. He went peacefully surrounded by his family.
Ed is survived by his lifelong partner of 27 years, Linda Fretwell, his two children: daughter Jamie Gay Adams, son Edward "Bud" C. Adams, sister Amy Adams Holdaway, grandchildren: Chloe, Ethan, Libby, Skylar and Morgan; niece Peyton Holdaway and nephew Courtney Adams.
Ed loved to watch TV shows like Andy Griffith and loved westerns like Gunsmoke. He had a deep love for the ocean and enjoyed visiting their every summer. In his younger years, he loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.
He was an accomplished welder employed with Gray & Sons for 17 years.
Ed was preceded in death by his father Lloyd Furches Adams, mother Janice Shuler Adams, brothers James, Donald, Richard "Dick" Adams and brother in-law Jimmy Holdaway.
Due to COVID, at this time there will be no services. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Water Witch paramedics and everyone for their kind thoughts and prayers during this time.
