NORTH EAST — Edna Hamilton Miller, 88 of Keithley Lane, North East, MD, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 after a short illness.
Born in Elk Neck, MD, on April 14, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Mary Keithley and niece of the late, Emily and Helen Keithley.
Edna was a Bus Driver for Cecil County Public Schools. She was also a member of First Baptist Church of North East, where she was a Sunday School Teacher for 60 years. Edna enjoyed her family dogs and driving her friends down to the river on the golf cart.
She is survived by her children: Barbara Weaver of Oxford, PA, Rev. Robert Hall (Karen) of Hubert, NC, James Hall (Marsha) of Elk Neck, MD, Thomas Hall, Sr. (Diane) of Elk Neck, MD, Matthew Hamilton (Stephanie) of Wilmington, DE, Karen Hamilton Gregor of Playa del Rey, CA, Kathy M. Gray (Ronald) of North East, MD, Arlie Miller and Carol Brammer (Richard) both of Calvert, MD; grandson Josh, who she helped raise; 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, Edna was preceded in death by her husbands: William McKinney, Tramble Hamilton and Mark Miller; also, her daughter: Sarah Ewing Richardson.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of North East, 206 Mechanics Valley Road, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow services in Hart’s United Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
