CONOWINGO — Edith Sherman Porter, of Conowingo, MD, passed away on March 7, 2022. She was 77. Mrs. Porter was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Charles Stewart Drennen and Elizabeth Sherman Adams Drennen. She was the devoted wife of 33 years to Ellis Porter, loving mother of Tracy Sheppard (Gina Winslow), Tammy Louise Heintz, and the late Terri Lynn Sheppard, grandmother of Nicole Heintz, Aleia Heintz, Seth James Allen, and Brandy Stocking, great-grandmother of Brooks Jacobsen, Braxton Stocking, and Brynlee Wenger. She was the sister of Elizabeth "Betty" Langley, Richard Drennen, Arlene Thayer, and the late Joan Dorsey. She is also survived her husband's children Tracey Porter and Robin Glaser, and grandchild Ryan Alexander Coon. Mrs. Porter received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education, from Towson State University. She worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground as an Administrative Specialist. She enjoyed traveling, whale-watching, and fly-fishing with her husband Ellis. She also enjoyed going to Cambridge to watch waterfowl. Mrs. Porter loved visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and loved cats. She volunteered for 10 years at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be private. She will be interred at Angel Hill Cemetery with her parents and daughter, Terri Lynn. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 10626 York Road, Ste. A, Cockeysville, MD, 21030, or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.