ELKTON, MD — Edith Irma Margaretha Stevens, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Alt Ristow, Germany, on April 7, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Willi and Margareta Minna Amanda Schwolow Witt.
Mrs. Stevens retired from Avon, Newark, DE, as a warehouse supervisor. She had also worked for JC Penney. Mrs. Stevens loved time with her family and enjoyed sewing, traveling, and trips to the ocean.
Survivors include her children, Christopher L. Stevens, North East, MD, and Christina L. Phelps Smith, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Alexis E. Phelps, Larry J. Phelps, Jr., and Aedan A. Smith; great-grandsons, Gunner O. Wilson and Trenton T. Marshall; and siblings, Ilse, Christa and Fribert.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stevens was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Melvin L. Stevens; son-in-law, Larry J. Phelps, Sr.; 6 siblings; and niece, Gerda L. Schaan.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
