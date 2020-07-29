NORTH EAST — Edgar Lee Aleshire, Sr., 81 of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home.
Born in Madison, WV, on December 18, 1938, he was the son of the late Albert Ernest and Mamie Myrtle (Shephard) Aleshire. He was the husband of the late Norma Kay Aleshire who passed April 18, 2018.
Edgar retired from General Motors, where he worked as a painter. He was a member of North East Church of God, where he served on a worship team. He enjoyed all types of music and was talented in many instruments but loved playing the guitar.
Survivors include 4 daughters: Lana K. Richie of North East, MD, Clara A. Warsing of Rising Sun, MD, Dana M. Fersch of Elkton, MD and Jerry E. Wright of North East, MD, 2 sons: Edgar L. Aleshire, Jr. of Indiana, PA and Rusty L. Aleshire of North East, MD; 2 sisters: Loretta Goodwin of PA; Sue Trosino of NC; 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
