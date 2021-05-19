ELKTON, MD — Edgar Gray Mackie, II, age 38, of Elkton, MD, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 15, 2021. Born in Elkton on February 20, 1983, he was the son of Katharine D. Zachry Mackie, Conowingo, MD, and Edgar G. Mackie (Mary Ann), Elkton, MD.
Mr. Mackie worked as a truck driver for Tipton Trucking in Oxford, PA. He loved spending time with his family and was very active in the Cecil County Fair and the Cecil County Farm Museum. Mr. Mackie was an Eagle Scout and helped to maintain Camp Horseshoe in Rising Sun, MD.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving fiancée, Diane Money, Middletown, DE; children, Derrek Campbell, Evelyn Mackie, and Eleanor Mackie, all of Middletown, DE; and several aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM, Friday, May 21, 2021 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with funeral service beginning at 6 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Mackie Children Educational Fund, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
