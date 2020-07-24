ELKTON — Dr. Edgar Estes Folk III, MD, 92, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Christiana Care-Union Hospital, Elkton. Born January 17, 1928 in Macon, Georgia, he was the son of the late Minta C. Holding and Edgar E. Folk Jr. of Wake Forest, NC.
Dr. Folk is survived by his wife, Patricia Doyle Folk; his children, Edgar E. Folk IV (Jane), Raleigh, NC, Suzanne Folk Tanhauser (Mark), Wake Forest, NC, Dr. Thomas G. Folk (Rene), High Point, NC, and Robert W. Doyle (Mary), Inlet Beach, FL; and his grandchildren, Adrienne Folk, Erin Tanhauser, Justin Tanhauser, Elizabeth Folk Moore, Laura Folk, and Isabella Doyle.
A private funeral service for immediate family will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park. A celebration of Dr. Folk’s life is planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the E.E. Folk Journalism Fund at Wake Forest University of NC (see address below); the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, or Upper Bay Counseling & Support Services, Inc. in Elkton.
E.E. Folk Journalism Fund — Electronic donations can be made at WFU.edu/giving. Please indicate the fund and “In memory of.”
Checks can be sent to P.O. Box 7227, Winston-Salem, NC 27109.
