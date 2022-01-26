DOVER, DE — Earle H. Blanchfield, 89 of Dover, DE, formerly of Long Point, Earleville, MD passed away on January 20, 2022.
Earle was born on March 11, 1932, son of the late Samuel and Margaret Green Blanchfield. He served in the Delaware National Guard for 3 years. He began his 25 year career with Pierelli Cable until its closing. He also worked for Carpenter Builders. Earle played baseball, loved fishing, crabbing and hunting. He was a member of the Ruritans for several years and attended St. Paul's Church where he helped with church dinners.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elsie Hevelow Blanchfield, 3 brothers, Sam, George and Wilson Blanchfield and 2 sisters, May Pyle and Barbara Brooks.
Earle is survived by his daughter Jeanne Santiago (Jose) of Dover; brother, Robert Blanchfield of Warwick, MD; 4 grandchildren, Jose Santiago, Jr., Jesse Santiago, Jason Santiago (Rachel) and Diana Norris (Joei Bare): 8 great grandchildren, Michael, Jorden, Alexis, Kaisy, Kaiden, Rowin, Allision and Trevin.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 28 from 10 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Cecilton, MD.
