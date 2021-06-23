CONOWINGO, MD — Earle Oakley Gilbert, Jr. of Conowingo, MD passed away from Parkinson’s Disease on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born in Lancaster, PA on December 23, 1941 to the late Earle Oakley Gilbert, Sr. and Harriet (Fulton) Gilbert.
Earle worked on the farm that belonged to his family for generations, Octoraro 100, until his retirement. He was a lifetime member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church in Quarryville, PA. Earle was also a lifetime member of the Rising Sun Community Fire Company and member of the Cecil County Farm Museum and Fulton Grange. In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering and building things. Earle was an outgoing, generous and kind-hearted man who was happy to help out anyone. He will be dearly missed by those lucky enough to know him.
Earle is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Darlene Gilbert; daughter, Cindy Cathell and her husband, Norman; three grandchildren: Brian Cathell and his wife, Dawn, Jenny Cathell and Matthew Cathell; brother-in-law James Cochran as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Earle was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Cochran.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care of Earle.
A visitation will be held from 5 pm — 7 pm on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of Earle’s life will be held at 11 am on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 am. Burial will immediately follow in the adjacent cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the “Cecil County Farm Museum” or the “Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church — Building Fund” and send in are of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
