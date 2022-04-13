ELKTON, MD — Earl William Hobson, Jr., age 57, of Elkton, MD, rejoined his loved ones in heaven on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Born in Pennsylvania on June 8, 1964, he was the son of the late Earl W., Sr., and Faine E. Brobst Hobson.
Mr. Hobson worked as security specialist and led the loss prevention program at Shoprite. A U.S. Air Force Veteran, and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he loved doing puzzles, reading the newspaper, and playing video games.
Survivors include his children, Leah Hobson (Sean Preston), Cecilton, MD, Earl Hobson, III and Angelina Hobson, both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Hailey and Randy McEnaney, III; brothers, Brian Hobson, DE, Dave Hobson, FL, and Clair Hobson, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Colette Hobson Holohan.
Funeral service with military honors will be held 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
