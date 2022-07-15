ELKTON, MD — Earl Ray Blankenship, age 74, of Elkton, MD passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born on June 26, 1948 in Bartley, WV to the late Dewey Blankenship and Mary Jane (Asbury) Blankenship.
Ray enjoyed working on lawn mowers and working in his yard. He liked muscle cars, crabbing, and fishing, and working on puzzles. If you knew Ray, you would love him. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren and family. Ray will always be remembered for his good laughs and stories he would tell. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Ray is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joan P. Blankenship; son, Allen Blankenship and his wife, Kelly; step-daughter, Dee McNaughton and her husband, Kenneth; two step-sons: Joe Langshaw and his wife, Eunice and Larry Langshaw and his girlfriend, Lauren; sister, Kay; fifteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his step-son, Gregory Langshaw.
A celebration of Ray's life will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 2:00PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where friends and family may begin visiting at 1:00PM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Compassionate Care Hospice" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
