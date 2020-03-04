Earl “Skip” Lynn Peters from North East, MD went Home suddenly to be with the Lord on February 21, 2020 while working in Hiawassee, GA. Skip was born on May 13, 1951 in Aberdeen, MD and was 68 years old.
Skip served in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment Delta Force from 1969-1992. In addition to his military career, Skip was a professional home builder and owned his own construction company for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Georgia Lee (Deamer) Peters and by three sons and a daughter: Michael Lee Peters (Julie), Jeffrey Lynn Peters (Rachel), Nathan Lee Peters (Heather), and Christine Lynn Peters Glenn (David). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and by his stepbrother, Steve Foust from Havre de Grace, MD.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Life Community Church, 750 Otts Chapel Road, Newark, Delaware 19713.
