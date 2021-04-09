COLORA — Earl Glenn Rakes, Sr., 91 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at home. Born April 2, 1930 in Calvert, MD, he was the 7th son of the late Jahue Franklin and Lou Vicy Webb Rakes.
Mr. Rakes was formerly employed as an Electronic Technician Foreman by Nester & Faust General Development. He was also the owner/operator of the former Rakes Floral Shop and Greenhouses of Colora, MD.
Mr. Rakes is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Anna McDowell Rakes of Colora, MD; sons, Earl Glenn Rakes, Jr. and wife, Paula, David Arthur Rakes and wife, Vicki.; daughters, Robin Elaine Rakes Montgomery and Joyce Ann Rakes Brown and husband, Rob; 11 grandchildren; and 26 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rakes was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Michael Montgomery; brothers, W. Stewart Rakes, Ernest L. Rakes, Roscoe H. Rakes, J.C. Rakes, John H. Rakes, Roy M. Rakes; sisters, Pearl I. Miller, Ginny L. Brown, Lydia A. Reese, Mary V. Robson, Earla D. Dollenger, Sara A. Patrick and Janet E. Rakes.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, April 12, 2021, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, April 12, 2021, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Dana Howard of the Milford Church of the Nazarene of Milford, DE, will officiate. Interment will be in the Conowingo Baptist Church Cemetery, Conowingo, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
