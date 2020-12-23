ABERDEEN — Earl Gilley, 90 years, of Aberdeen, MD, formerly of Perryville, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center of Bel Air, MD. Born June 20, 1930 in Lansing, NC, he was the son of the late Arthur Oscar and Callie Wyatt Gilley.
Mr. Gilley was a veteran of the U.S. Army and formerly employed 32 years by Chrysler of Newark, DE. He was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD.
Mr. Gilley is survived by his son, Douglas Gilley and wife, Caroline; daughters, Margaret Gilbert and husband, Walter, and Jacqueline Duff and husband, Steve; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Irene Eldreth; and brother, Edison Gilley.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gilley was preceded in death by his wives, Betty Gilley and Flora Gilley; sons, Michael Gilley, Roger Gilley, and Steven Gilley; grandsons, Shawn Gilley and Brian Gilley; brothers, Ernest Gilley, Conley Gilley, Elmer Gilley, Lillard Gilley, Gordon Gilley, Fred Gilley, and Dean Gilley; and sister, Blanche Surber.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, December 21, 2020, 12 Noon, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, December 21, 2020, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Josh Phillips of Pleasant View Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
