RESEDA, CA —After a long and devastating illness, on December 21, 2019, Earl Brockell (also known as Steve Randall) of Reseda, California, formerly of Elkton, went home to be with the Lord at age 76.
Earl was born on May 13, 1943 and raised in Elkton by his parents Charles R. and Kathryn (Edna) Brockell, Sr.
He is survived by his lifelong partner of 44 years, Rosemarie Jackson, with whom he shared a special bond that made their relationship all the more enviable; his daughter, Tamra Cesena (Michael); granddaughters Kaylee and Gianna. He is also survived by his siblings, Emmitt Brockell, JoEllen Maclary of Newark, Del. and Vernon Brockell of Elkton.
Earl graduated from Elkton High School in 1961. He loved playing sports, but at the early age of 19 he decided to go out and pursue a career in singing and acting. He performed all over the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas. He loved singing and entertaining at any chance it was available.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later time privately with family and friends.
