PERRYVILLE — Edith Marie Narvell Bannon, 85 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Citizens Care Center of Havre de Grace, MD. Born August 25, 1933 in Port Deposit, MD, she was the daughter of the late Chester W. and Mary Agnes Zellman Narvell.
Marie is survived by her sons, Norman J. Bannon, III, and Andrew M. Bannon, Sr.; daughter, Donna Bannon Barr; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and brother, Lawson Narvell.
Marie was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Water Witch Fire Company of Port Deposit, MD, and a Charter Member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Jerry Skrivanek V.F.W. Post No. 8185 of Port Deposit, MD.
Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Norman John Bannon, Jr.; son, Randall Phillip Bannon; daughter, Margaret Catherine Bannon; brothers, Chester Narvell, William Narvell, and Clarence Narvell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Water Witch Fire Company of Port Deposit, MD, in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
